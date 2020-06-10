Kogi again! Gunmen kill businessman, others on Lokoja – Abuja Highway

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Gunmen are on the prowl in Kogi State and environs. Barely a week after about 25 bandits attacked a bank and a police station in Isanlu, headquarter of Yagba East Local Government Area killing 10 persons, another another gang of gunmen operated along Lokoja – Abuja highway killing and maiming many people today.

The latest attack happened around 6.00 am at Gegu on Wednesday. A CEN luxury bus and other vehicles were attacked in the town leading to the death and abduction of many victims. Among the dead was Owner of the popular Chucks Supermarket situated in the Kogi State capital, Lokoja, Mr. Nicholas Ofodile and several other persons. Ofodile was travelling in a private Lexus Jeep when he was attacked.

Eyewitnesses account disclosed that immediately the vehicles were approaching the spot, the suspected kidnappers numbering over fifteen barricaded the road and opened fire on the vehicles making some of the drivers to lose control.

It further revealed that several people were killed or injured. Several occupants of the luxury bus lucky to evade the bullets were wventualky abducted and led into the bush.

The kogi State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, Mr. Emmmanuel Abe who also confirmed the story said his men were on ground to rescue those that were injured to the hospital and evercuate the death bodies to the mortuary. They also directed traffic after the incident.

Also confirming the report, the kogi state police command public relations officer, DSP Williams Aya said two persons lost their lives including the prominent business man. He noted that the State Commissioner of Police, CP Ayuba Ede has drafted some armed security men to the area.

The Lokoja – Abuja highway is often prone to gunmen activities.