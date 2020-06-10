Kogi Governor vows to arrest perpetrators of Lokoja – Abuja Highway robbery

Kogi Governor vows to arrest perpetrators of Lokoja – Abuja Highway robbery

Wednesday, June 10, 2020 9:06 pm


File: Policemen


Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has condemned those behind Wednesday’s robbery attack on commuters along the Lokoja-Abuja highway which led to some casualties.

The governor while expressing sadness over the incident which led to the death of Mr Nicholas Ofodile, a popular businessman in the state as well as one other person during a cross fire between the armed robbers and men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), vowed that the perpetrators will be brought to book.

Bello in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed commiserated with the immediate family of the deceased and the entire Igbo community in the state over the sad incident. The governor described late Nicholas Ofodile as a law-abiding successful entrepreneur who was known for his hard work and commitment

The governor while commending men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad for prompt response directed all the security agents in the state to immediately swing into action to apprehend those behind the dastardly acts.

He assured people of the state that his administration would not relent in its efforts of providing adequate security within and around the state.

Bello said the criminal elements who are trying to stage a come back after the deadly blow done to them since he assumed power, vowed that he would not allow them a foothold in the state.

