Kogi West: Lanlege congratulates Sen. Adeyemi

Lagos based businessman and politician Tayo Lanlege has congratulated Kogi West Senator Smart Adeyemi over his victory at the National Assembly Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja. The tribunal on Wednesday upheld the electiontion of Adeyemi who contested under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the November 16th election.

Lanlege who is an aspirant for the Chairmanship of Yagba West Local Government Area, LGA noted that the court verdict is an affirmation that Adeyemi represented the people’s choice at the polls.

He expressed confidence in Adeyemi’s competence to give quality representation for people of Kogi West at the Senate. Noting that the tribunal process was a distraction, he called on the Senator’s opponent to sheath the sword and join hands in efforts to make Kogi West great.

“The people spoke with their ballots. Now the judiciary has spoken. The voice of man, as they say is the voice of God. It is time for our Senator to roll the sleeves and continue with his superb representation in the upper chamber. Ride on in the service of the people.