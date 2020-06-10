Kogi West: Tribunal upholds Adeyemi’s election into the Senate

Kogi West Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has declared Sen. Smart Adeyemi winner of the November 16 Senatorial Election.

The Tribunal in its ruling said the petitioner failed to prove his case beyond reasonable doubt and pointed out that he relied majorly on hearsay. Consequently the tribunal rejected all Witnesses the petitioner presented.

The judge ruled that the petitioner failed to proof his petition by bringing credible Witnesses to prove his case beyond reasonable doubt and that the election witnessed substantial compliant with electoral acts.

The Judge in a two hours ruling, said evidences presented by the petitioner were not tenable. He declared Sen. Smart Adeyemi winner of the November, 2019 Kogi West Senatorial District Election.

Meanwhile in a swift reaction, Sen. Melaye had rejected the ruling of the tribunal describing the ruling as a ‘black market judgment’.

He promised to appeal the judgement, insisting that the November 16 Election was marred with overwhelming violence and other irregularities.