LG Polls: Kogi SIEC assures of credible exercise

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission, KOSIEC has reiterated its determination to conduct free and fair local government elections this year. The assurance was given at a stakeholders meeting by the KOSIEC Chairman Mamnan Nda Eri.

The meeting which held on Tuesday in Lokoja attracted Representatives from several political parties in the State. Eri during a keynote address said a date will soon be set for the poll.

“The council poll will be held this year. Though, the actual date has not been decided, we will issue the actual date to the public in due course as soon as the parties meet after the first stakeholders meeting and communicate back to KOSIEC so as to synergizes the actual election date.

“I want to allay the fears and erase the wrong perception of some of you about KOSIEC being partisan particularly from members of the opposition parties in the state. We would therefore, wish to place on record our avowed commitment towards ensuring that there is a level playing field for each and every participant and stakeholder in the forthcoming local government election irrespective of political divide and affiliations.

“The commission shall strictly adhere to best practices in election management and will not perform below the benchmark for excellence in electoral administration. Hence, the main reason for the commission’s painstaking thoroughness in the preparation for the forthcoming council poll. N not to jeopardize my reputation. I will do all parties right.

Each of the party Representatives took their turn to talk on behalf of their party and the whole discussion was centered on being cleared to them that the state is getting set and hampered on the credibility of the election as they feared that the election would not be free and fair