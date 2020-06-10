Man, 32, tells Police he has raped 40 women in one year in Kano

A 32-year-old man rape suspect in Kano has confessed to the Police that he has raped 40 women in one year.

The suspect, identified as Muhammad Alfa said some of his victims included children and an 80-year-old woman, the Spokesman of the Kano Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna said while confirming the arrest in a statement on Wednesday in Kano.

The Police spokesperson said the suspect was arrested on June 10, at about 2:00 a.m. when he trespassed into a house at Kwanan Dangora Town in Kano, with intent to commit the heinous crime.

He said that the suspect popularly known as “Mai Siket” have been trespassing into homes to have canal knowledge of the victims for a long time, noting that some of the victims referred the suspects as an evil spirit.

“The suspect trespassed into a house at Kwanan Dangora town, and entered the children’s bedroom, in the process the mother of the kids caught him and alerted the neighbours.

“The suspect ran away but was caught by neighbours and handed over to the police,” he said.

He added that the Command had started receiving complaints from the victims raped by the suspect.

The spokesman said the Commissioner of police, Mr Habu Ahmad, had ordered the suspect to be transferred to the State Criminal Intelligence Department (SCID) for investigation.

According to him, the suspect will be charged to court after investigations.