Nobody was killed in our hotel by alleged serial killer – Manager

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

Mrs Nimi ThankGod, has denied disposing off the remains of one of the victims of alleged serial killer, Gracious David West from the hotel she was the managing along Aggrey Road, Port Harcourt Township on September 16, 2019 without reporting to the police.

Mrs Nimi ThankGod who is a hotel manager, is facing trial before Justice Adolphus Enebeli alongside Gracious David West for allegedly dumping a polythene bag containing the remains of one of the victims of the alleged serial killer, along Aggrey Road, Port Harcourt Township.

Testifying before the court, Nimi said she checked in Gracious West into a room on 16th September 2019 and insisted that no lady was murdered in the hotel.

She further testified that a lady identified as Benita Etim whose neck, hand, and leg were tied to the bed by Gracious David West in his room was rescued and later survived the ordeal.

Nimi told the court that Benita Etim was given a sum of N5,000 by the Director of the hotel, to report the case to the police.

It was gathered that Justice Adolphus Enebeli, after refusing to grant a no case submission filed by Nimi’s Counsel, Lezina Amegwa, adjourned the case to 10th June 2020 for further hearing.