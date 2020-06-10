PDP mourns as Covid-19 kills treasurer in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Members of Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers are mourning the sudden demise of Daniel Legjack, the Assistant Treasurer III of the state chapter of the party who was said to have died of Covid-19.

It was learnt that the PDP Assistant Treasurer died on Sunday evening and was buried at the Port Harcourt Cemetery on Monday afternoon by officials of the State Ministry of Health in strict observance of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC guidelines.

The late Legjack was also a former party chairman of Opobo/ Nkoro LGA Rivers State from 2012 to 2020.

In a statement on behalf of the State Chairman, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, by its State Publicity secretary, Sydney Tambari Gbara, PDP described late LegeJack as a loyal party man who was diligent, hardworking, and committed to the agenda of the party.

“His loss is a big blow to the party while the vacuum created will be too difficult to fill.

“We, therefore, offer our condolences to his family, the people of Opobo/ Nkoro as well as the South-East Senatorial District he represented briefly in the state party Executive council.

“Daniel Legjack’s jovial life style left a positive mark on those who came his way,he will be for ever missed.

“May God grant his family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss while urging them to take solace in the fact that the Almighty God gives and takes life at will.