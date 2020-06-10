Police direct officers not to enforce Rivers Govt’s curfew

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port-Harcourt

The Police in Rivers State have directed its men to enforce compliance to the curfew declared by the Federal Government which begins at 10pm and ends at 4 a.m daily, and not the one imposed by Rivers government from 8 pm to 6 a.m.

The Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Police Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni who made this clarification argued that since both curfew times are meant to meet the same target, that of the Federal Government supersedes, in keeping with the constitutional provisions of the country.

The PPRO advised members of the public who suffer harassment in in the hands of police officers as a result of the conflicting time to call the Police Emergency phone lines or his mobile line: 08033396538

