Police direct officers not to enforce Rivers Govt’s curfew

Police direct officers not to enforce Rivers Govt’s curfew

Wednesday, June 10, 2020 11:15 pm


CP Joseph Gobum Mukan, Commissioner of Police in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port-Harcourt
The Police in Rivers State have directed its men to enforce compliance to the curfew declared by the Federal Government which begins at 10pm and ends at 4 a.m daily, and not the one imposed by   Rivers government from 8 pm to 6 a.m.
The Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Police Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni who made this clarification argued that since both curfew times are meant to meet the same target, that of the Federal Government supersedes, in keeping with the constitutional provisions of the country.
The PPRO advised members of the public who suffer harassment in in the hands of police officers as a result of the conflicting time to call the Police Emergency phone lines or his mobile line: 08033396538
Ends
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    9 mins ago

    Families to pay N10m fine for violation of Wike’s new law on burial
    43 mins ago

    Questions about the Okonjo-Iweala WTO Candidacy
    51 mins ago

    No bitterness against Gov. Makinde – Alaafin
    1 hour ago

    Edo poll: APC screens Gov. Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu, others
    1 hour ago

    Military bombards terrorists’ hideout, kills scores in Sambisa Forest – DHQ
    1 hour ago

    International Criminal Court: An update on the Gbagbo case
    1 hour ago

    FG approves N115.5bn for road projects in Adamawa, Plateau, Taraba
    2 hours ago

    Man, 32, tells Police he has raped 40 women in one year in Kano