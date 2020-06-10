Rivers APC: Amaechi’s faction alleges ‘foul play’ over court ruling

… Dakuku Peterside describes judgment as ‘evil gang up’

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port-Harcourt

There seems to be no end in sight in the lingering crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State as a faction of the party loyal to Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi has appealed Tuesday’s High Court ruling dissolving its caretaker committee.

The Court also one Igo Aguma to lead the party.

But in an appeal filed by Mr. Isaac Ogbobula and co., the faction of the party said it is dissatisfied with the entire judgment delivered by Justice George Omeriji of the Rivers State High Court and is hence seeking an order sustaining the preliminary objection and consequently striking out Hon. Aguma’s suit for lack of jurisdiction.

Ogbobula is also seeking an Order of the Court of Appeal to dismiss Aguma’s case for lacking in merit.

Aguma had in his own reaction said the High Court ruling offered the APC in Rivers State an opportunity to close ranks and rebuild the party, adding that he is committed to reconciling warring factions.

While one Dele Moses and nine others had gone to court seeking to be declared as the authentic candidates for APC’s congresses in the state, Aguma also approached the court to challenge the composition of the caretaker committee for the party in the state.

In a swift reaction to the judgment, the governorship candidate of APC in Rivers State during the 2015 general elections, Dr. Dakuku Peterside said the judgment by Rivers State High Courts was not totally unexpected.

In a chat with journalists, Dakuku claimed that the court in its wisdom in both cases granted all reliefs sought by the claimants including reliefs not sought.

Dakuku however said as democrats, members of his faction of APC have accepted the ruling and will explore all legal means to seek redress at the higher courts.

According to him, “It is true that lately, we are facing a lot of challenges, some of which are caused by the interference of non-party members in government, who want to see the party in comatose to their advantage and against the interest of Rivers State, but I am confident that as a party we shall overcome.

“I acknowledge that there is no easy path to victory and even God did not promise us an easy path but what the Almighty assured us is the ultimate victory. I urge all true members of APC under the leadership of Rt Hon Chibuike Amaechi not to despair nor be discouraged, but continue to have abiding faith in God and our democratic institutions to restore the glory of our party, which will take over the leadership of the state and restore sanity in governance.

“No amount of gang-up or manipulation of institutions by enemies of APC and Rivers State will succeed because they do not have the support of God of justice and moral force of the law behind them.

“I am confident that the Appeal Court will correct the miscarriage of justice witnessed today. Our lawyers upon instructions of leadership have already filed an appeal and motions for stay of execution immediately after the judgments were delivered.

“I wish to personally appeal to all our people to remain calm as we seek solutions within the confines of the law and through other credible political means to resolve some of our genuine challenges.”