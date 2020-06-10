Senate confirms 6 for appointment as RMAFC Commissioners

The Senate on Wednesday approved six out of the seven nominees by President Muhammadu Buhari for appointment as Commissioners for Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMFAC).

The Senate’s approval of the nominees followed the presentation of a report by its Chairman, Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs Sen. Adetunmbi Olubunmi (APC Ekiti North).

The report was also for the consideration at the Committee of the Whole.

The approved nominees are: Salamatu Bala, representing Adamawa, Alfred Egba (Bayelsa) and Alhaji Adamu Dibal (Borno).

Others are Oladele Gboyega (Osun), Bello Wammakko (Sokoto) and Ahmed Yusuf (Taraba).

The Senate, however stood down the confirmation of Mr Emmannuel Nwosu, representing Imo, following a security report against the nominee, by the Department of State Security Services (DSS).

Senate also at plenary, approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s nomination of Mr Lamidi A. Yuguda, as Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other nominees confirmed to serve as full time Commissioners for SEC are :Mr Reginald C. Karawusa representing Imo, Mr Ibrahim Boyi representing Katsina and Mr Obisan Joseph, representing Lagos.

Their confirmation was also sequel to the presentation of a report from the Committee on Capital Market by the Chairman, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun (APC-Ogun ) and consideration of same at the Committee of the Whole.

Senate at plenary also considered for first reading five bills.

The bills are : 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Alteration) Bill, 2020 by Sen. Ovie Omo -Agege (APC Delta Central) and Criminal Code Act CAP P30 LFN 2004 (Amendment) Bill 2020 by Sen.Uche Ekwunife (PDP-Anambra).

Others are, Federal Audit Service Commission Bill, 2020 by Sen. Mathew Urhoghide (PDP-Edo), among others.