University of Ibadan speaks on Obaseki’s certificate

In a move that ordinarily should put an end to the controversies over his academic credentials, Nigeria’s premier institution, the University of Ibadan, UI, confirmed on Wednesday that Godwin Obaseki undertook a degree course in Classics at the institution and graduated in 1970.

The University issued the statement in response to the raging controversies over the academic qualification of Obaseki, especially ahead of the primaries of the All Progressives Congress in which the Governor is seeking the party’s ticket for a second term.

But in a statement issued on Wednesday, UI said that Obaseki graduated from the institution in 1979.

UI Registrar, Olubunmi Faluyi who signed the statement added that the Edo State Governor graduated in 1979 with a Second Class Honours, Lower Division.

She added in the statement entitled” Godwin Obaseki Graduated from UI” noted that Mr Obaseki’s records of admission and graduation are intact in the archives of the University.

The brief statement reads “Mr Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, the Governor of Edo State graduated from the University of Ibadan where he studied Classics.”

“Mr Obaseki gained admission to the University in 1976 and graduated in 1979 with a Second Class Honours, Lower Division.

“Records of his Admission and Graduation are intact in the archives of the University.

“Thank you.”

Aside the certificate forgery suit already filed against the Governor, the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole on Tuesday also queried the academic credential of Obaseki.

The APC National Chairman spoke while inaugurating a committee to screen credentials of aspirants for the ticket of the party for the Edo governorship election

“Someone should approach the UI and end this matter once and for all. If the certificate Obaseki parades is that of the UI, find out – how did he pass senate screening of those days? I’m aware that in those days when this man never dreamt of becoming a governor, every student, no matter your status or your family name, must pass screening,” Oshiomhole queried.