University of Ibadan speaks on Obaseki’s certificate

University of Ibadan speaks on Obaseki’s certificate

Wednesday, June 10, 2020 4:38 pm


Governor Godwin Obaseki

In a move that ordinarily should put an end to the controversies over his academic credentials, Nigeria’s premier institution, the University of Ibadan, UI, confirmed on Wednesday that Godwin Obaseki undertook a degree course in Classics at the institution and graduated in 1970.

The University issued the statement in response to the raging controversies over the academic qualification of Obaseki, especially ahead of the primaries of the All Progressives Congress in which the Governor is seeking the party’s ticket for a second term.

But in a statement issued on Wednesday,  UI said that Obaseki graduated from the institution in 1979.

UI Registrar, Olubunmi Faluyi who signed the statement added that the Edo State Governor graduated in 1979 with a Second Class Honours, Lower Division.

She added in the statement entitled” Godwin Obaseki Graduated from UI” noted that Mr Obaseki’s records of admission and graduation are intact in the archives of the University.

The brief statement reads “Mr Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, the Governor of Edo State graduated from the University of Ibadan where he studied Classics.”

“Mr Obaseki gained admission to the University in 1976 and graduated in 1979 with a Second Class Honours, Lower Division.

“Records of his Admission and Graduation are intact in the archives of the University.

“Thank you.”

Aside the certificate forgery suit already filed against the Governor, the National Chairman of  APC, Adams Oshiomhole on Tuesday also queried the academic credential of Obaseki.

The APC National Chairman spoke while inaugurating a committee to screen credentials of aspirants for the ticket of the party for the Edo governorship election

“Someone should approach the UI and end this matter once and for all. If the certificate Obaseki parades is that of the UI, find out – how did he pass senate screening of those days? I’m aware that in those days when this man never dreamt of becoming a governor, every student, no matter your status or your family name, must pass screening,” Oshiomhole queried.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    5 mins ago

    Newly-wed man to serve 6 months in prison for internet fraud  
    13 mins ago

    At last, wife of alleged rapist opens up
    41 mins ago

    Disregard Oshiomhole’s letter on relocation of secretariat, Ojezua tells INEC
    1 hour ago

    Minister sets up Task force for National stadium Surulere
    2 hours ago

    Babachir Lawal: Court to rule on EFCC’s witness eligibility
    2 hours ago

    Kogi West: Lanlege congratulates Sen. Adeyemi
    2 hours ago

    Why it’s a taboo to sell pounded yam in my town – Kwara monarch
    2 hours ago

    Kogi West: Tribunal upholds Adeyemi’s election into the Senate