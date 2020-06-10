Why it’s a taboo to sell pounded yam in my town – Kwara monarch

Oba Yakubu Buari, the Olomu of Omupo, in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara, on Wednesday described it as a taboo to sell pounded yam, one of Nigeria’s delicacies, in the town.

The royal father made the clarification at a media briefing, as part of activities to mark his 10th year on the throne of his forefathers.

According to the traditional ruler, different communities in Yoruba Kingdoms have their taboos and Omupo is no exception.

Buari said that the violators of the taboo in the past, battered themselves to death with the pestles.

He said that since that tragedy, the oracle had forbidden the sale of pounded yam in the community.

The monarch said that apart from getting killed with the pestles, the violators of the taboo could also be hit with spiritual affliction.

Buari, however, said that nothing negative would happen to those who prepare the delicacy and consume it at home either as individuals or as a group.

The royal father described Omupo or Omu-ipo as an ancient Igbomina-Yoruba town, situated in the state.

The Oba described Omupo kingdom historically as a place of refuge for the warriors, who enhanced their weapons by soaking them in a poisonous juice from the oro-agogo cactus.

“According to tradition, the early settlers in the town migrated from Ile-Ife, the source of Yoruba nation.

“The founder was Ikuojenrola Adebari Alomole, the surviving son of Awogbola Olomu Aperan, an Ifá priest and renowned herbalist, with metaphysical powers.”

Buari noted that Olomu Aperan, the progenitor, was a prince from Obadio royal family, one of the eight autonomous monarchs, in Ile-Ife by Oduduwa, the progenitor of the Yoruba race.

According to him, the major festivals in Omupo include Oba Agba or Baba Agba and Egungun festivals, in addition to the Omupo Day, which takes place every four years.