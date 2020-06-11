Buhari: Why Boko Haram killing of 81 in Borno is ‘particularly shocking’

President Muhammadu Buhari says ‘the primordial nature of the killings of tens of people’ by the Boko Haram/Islam in West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Gubio village, Borno is particularly shocking because it happened not long after the Ramadhan and Eid, and when the country is preparing to celebrate the Democracy Day.

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno, confirmed that 81 persons were killed by the terrorists, who invaded Faduma Koloram village, in Gubio Local Government Area (LGA), on Tuesday.

Zulum, who disclosed this on Wednesday, when he visited the scene of the attack to commiserate with survivors added that 13 persons were injured, while fleeing the attack, while seven others sustained various degrees of injury.

But the President who said he is deeply shocked by the brutal killing in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Wednesday said he was expecting a detailed briefing by Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno on the outcome of his visit to the affected communities.

While condemning the incident, President Buhari charged the armed forces to sustain their recent string of successes against the terrorists to extract a heavy price from the attackers and bring back all those they kidnapped and a large number of cattle rustled.

“The primordial nature of the killings is particularly shocking because it happened not long after the Ramadhan and Eid, and the country is preparing to celebrate the Democracy Day,’’ President Buhari said.

He also expressed the sincere condolences of the government and people of Nigeria to the bereaved families, communities and the government and people of Borno.