Buhari: Why Boko Haram killing of 81 in Borno is ‘particularly shocking’

Buhari: Why Boko Haram killing of 81 in Borno is ‘particularly shocking’

Thursday, June 11, 2020 7:26 am


President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says ‘the primordial nature of the killings of tens of people’ by the Boko Haram/Islam in West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Gubio village, Borno is particularly shocking because it happened not long after the Ramadhan and Eid, and when the country is preparing to celebrate the Democracy Day.

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno, confirmed that 81 persons were killed by the terrorists, who invaded Faduma Koloram village, in Gubio Local Government Area (LGA), on Tuesday.

Zulum, who disclosed this on Wednesday, when he visited the scene of the attack to commiserate with survivors added that 13 persons were injured, while fleeing the attack, while seven others sustained various degrees of injury.

But the President who said he is deeply shocked by the brutal killing in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Wednesday said he was expecting a detailed briefing by Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno on the outcome of his visit to the affected communities.

While condemning the incident, President Buhari charged the armed forces to sustain their recent string of successes against the terrorists to extract a heavy price from the attackers and bring back all those they kidnapped and a large number of cattle rustled.

“The primordial nature of the killings is particularly shocking because it happened not long after the Ramadhan and Eid, and the country is preparing to celebrate the Democracy Day,’’ President Buhari said.

He also expressed the sincere condolences of the government and people of Nigeria to the bereaved families, communities and the government and people of Borno.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    22 mins ago

    Isanlu attack: Yagba West launches security operation
    48 mins ago

    George Floyd: NCAC, NIDCOM hold memorial, call for justice
    57 mins ago

    Nigeria records 409 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths
    8 hours ago

    Families to pay N10m fine for violation of Wike’s new law on burial
    9 hours ago

    Police direct officers not to enforce Rivers Govt’s curfew
    9 hours ago

    Questions about the Okonjo-Iweala WTO Candidacy
    9 hours ago

    No bitterness against Gov. Makinde – Alaafin
    9 hours ago

    Edo poll: APC screens Gov. Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu, others