Chimamanda’s father, Professor James Nwoye Adichie, dies

Thursday, June 11, 2020 8:28 pm


Chimamanda Adichie and her father, Professor James Nwoye Adichie

It’s so hard to take that Chimamanda’s beloved father, Professor James Nwoye Adichie, Nigeria’s first professor of statistics, has joined the ancestors at 88. 

-Uzor Maxim Uzoatu

 

