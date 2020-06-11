Chimamanda’s father, Professor James Nwoye Adichie, dies

Thursday, June 11, 2020 8:28 pm
Chimamanda Adichie and her father, Professor James Nwoye Adichie
It’s so hard to take that Chimamanda’s beloved father, Professor James Nwoye Adichie, Nigeria’s first professor of statistics, has joined the ancestors at 88.
-Uzor Maxim Uzoatu
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
EFCC Benin Zone returns N274m to fraud victims, recovers cars, petrol station
Why Gov. Ortom’s security adviser is in trouble- EFCC
Photos: DCP Abba Kyari honoured by House of Reps
EFCC secures interim forfeiture of Ex-Airforce boss’ assets
Democracy Day: We’ll not stop fighting for our patrimony – Obaseki
Edo governorship poll: Court sustains order stopping APC primary
Lokoja – Abuja Highway attack: Kogi Police rescue 6 victims from kidnappers
NBA 2020: For the good works to continue
What do you think?