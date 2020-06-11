Covid-19: Kogi orders workers back to work

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The dust raised by the Coronavirus pandemic in Kogi State is gradually settling. After about three months forced holiday, the State Governor, Alh. Yahaya Bello has directed civil servants on Salary Grade Levels 01-10 to return to work effective June 15.

The directive was contained in a statement issued in Lokoja by the state Head of Service, Mrs Deborah Ogunmola.

With this directive, the workers will be joining their counterparts on Grade Levels 12-16 who had resumed duties since May.

All the workers were asked to stay off work at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

According to the statement, all ministries, departments and agencies are to provide facilities for washing of hands or sanitisers at the entrances of their offices.

It also directed all officers to adhere to the guidelines of the National Centre for Disease Control to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 to the state.