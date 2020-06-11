Cultism: Police dismiss constable, arrest 12 in Akwa Ibom

Cultism: Police dismiss constable, arrest 12 in Akwa Ibom

Thursday, June 11, 2020 9:48 pm


Police

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom says it has dismissed a constable for alleged involvement in cult activities.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, CSP Nnudam Fredrick, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Uyo.

Fredrick said that the command also arrested 12 suspected cultists during its operations.

He said that the dismissed constable was fingered in a Junior Vikings Confraternity initiation in which one person was allegedly abducted and taken to a bush on Marina Road in Eket.

The spokesperson said the constable had been subjected to orderly room trial and was found guilty.

“The constable has been subjected to orderly room trial where he was found guilty of the offence and has been dismissed immediately from the Force.

“This will serve as a deterrent to others of his like in the Force. The suspects were arrested at different locations in the state.

“The following exhibits were recovered from them: 10 locally made pistols, 400 live cartridges, 10 expended cartridges, 15 machetes, five axes, wraps of a substance suspected to be cocaine and items suspected to be charms,” he said.

He said the police commissioner had warned that any person, no matter how highly placed, involved in cultism or other crimes would be promptly arrested and prosecuted.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    10 mins ago

    Police nab four suspected rapists, 32 others in Benue
    11 mins ago

    Kogi organises mass burial for 65 unclaimed. Corpses
    21 mins ago

    Governors declare state of emergency on sexual, gender-based violence
    41 mins ago

    COVID-19: FG raises alarm over rising cases
    49 mins ago

    APC crisis: Stakeholders seek Buhari, Tinubu’s intervention
    1 hour ago

    Police in Oyo arrest suspect linked with murder of pregnant woman
    1 hour ago

    EFCC uncovers over 1000 ghost workers in Kwara
    1 hour ago

    EFCC Benin Zone returns N274m to fraud victims, recovers cars, petrol station