EFCC Benin Zone returns N274m to fraud victims, recovers cars, petrol station

By Jethro lbileke

The Benin Zone of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says it recovered the sum of N303,828,641.00 and $7,000, in the last 12 months.

Head of the Zone, Dr. Ahmed Danmusa, who disclosed this Thursday, while addressing journalists in Benin, added thag the Zone also secured final forfeiture of exotic cars, petrol station and a building.

TheNEWS reports that Benin Zone office of EFCC covers Delta, Edo and Ondo States.

Danmusa disclosed that diligent investigation and prosecution resulted in 88 convictions secured during the period under review.

“Due to diligent investigation and prosecution, we secured 88 convictions while the Zone recovered the sum of N303,828,641.00 and $7,000.

“Out of that amount, the sum of N274,507,723.00 has been returned and restituted to the victims of crime.

“Also, we secured the final forfeiture of a 4-bedroom bungalow at Ughelli and a petroleum filling station in Udu, Delta State.

“We also secured the final forfeiture of 14 exotic cars, 10 laptops and 28 phones which were recovered from fraudsters,” Danmusa said.

He said the Zone received a total of 1,246 petitions in the last 12 months, out of which 788 were found worthy and approved for investigation.

From those cases, a total of 132 cases were referred to the Nigeria Police and other sister agencies for investigation.

He disclosed that as part of strategic plans to nip corruption on the bud and ensure a corrupt-free nation in the nearest future, the Zone embarked on aggressive sensitization and enlightenment campaign to secondary schools and tertiary institutions across the three states of its operation.

He urged members of the general public to be more vigilant and circumspect, so that they do not fall victim of misguided elements who are bent on reaping where they did not sow.