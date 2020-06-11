EFCC secures interim forfeiture of Ex-Airforce boss’ assets

Thursday, June 11, 2020 8:35 pm


AVM Saliu Atawodi

Justice Anwuli Chikere of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Thursday, June 11, 2020, ordered the interim forfeiture of $228,428.16( Two Hundred and Twenty Eight Thousand, Four Hundred and Twenty Eight United States Dollars,  Sixteen Cents) and N120, 546,042.02( One Hundred and Twenty Million,  Five Hundred and Forty Six and Forty Two Naira, Two Kobo), including a property located at Plot No. 3004 Cadastral Zone E05, Aviation Village, District Abuja recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, from retired Air Vice Marshal (AVM), Salu Atawodi, Atawodi Winnie and Vector Integrated Services Ltd.
The property and monies were traced to AVM Salu Atawodi, Atawodi Winnie and Vector Integrated Services Ltd in an application brought by the Commission,  seeking an interim forfeiture order of the sum and the property recovered by the Commission and said to be proceeds of unlawful activities.
Justice Chidere gave the order following an ex-parte application filed by the EFCC, in pursuant to section 44 (2) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act No. 14, 2006, and under the inherent jurisdiction of the court.
Prosecution counsel, Ekele Iheanacho, in the application,  asked the court to direct a publication of the  interim order,  in the name  of the  persons in whose possession the property and funds sought to be forfeited,  in any national newspaper,  and cause them to appear before the court to show cause within 14 days, why the final order of forfeiture of the property and monies mentioned should not be made in favour of the Federal Government of Nigeria.
Justice Chidere after granting all the prayers adjourned the case to June 30, 2020, for continuation of the case.
