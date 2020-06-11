EFCC uncovers over 1000 ghost workers in Kwara



The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has uncovered over 1000 ghost workers in the payroll of Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (KWSUBEB) and a cash recovery of over N138, 000, 000 (One Hundred and Thirty-eight Million Naira) from the state’s treasury looters.

Head, Ilorin Zonal Office of the EFCC, Mallam Isyaku Sharu disclosed this in Ilorin, on Thursday, February 11, 2020 while speaking with newsmen on the zone’s achievement during the lockdown.

He thumbed up the zone for living up to its responsibilities despite the social restriction and global health challenge posed by the Covid 19 pandemic.

“You will recall that the zone had earlier handed over N374, 000, 000 to the state Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazak on two occasions. The zone has also uncovered alleged diversion of about N750, 000, 000 from the Light Up Kwara Project in which about N72, 000, 000 was used in purchasing a property in Guzape area of Abuja,” Sharu reminded the press.

Within the past 16 months of its operation in Kwara state, the EFCC achievements includes interim forfeiture of eight residential buildings in the state capital, two residential buildings in Ikoyi, Lagos state, all worth several millions of naira and final forfeiture of several vehicles.

Fifty-two convictions were recorded 52 within the period.

Sharu appealed the people of the zone to continue to support the EFCC in achieving their goal.