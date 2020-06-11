Isanlu attack: Yagba West launches security operation

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Worried by the gruesome attack on Isanlu headquarter of nearby Yagba East Local Government Area, LGA, leaders and stakeholders in Yagba West LGA have started thinking out of the box on how to improve security in the area. The efforts are being coordinated by Tade Oshaloto, the Senior Special Assistant on Security Matters to the Governor in charge of the Local Government.

Oshaloto has launched a strategic security operation in the council, codenamed “Operation “Alafia Rase” (You are Protected). The strategy seeks to eradicate or reducing crime to the barest minimum in the arwa will.

Oshaloto who has been in renewed consultations with security Chiefs the LGA, on Tuesday led them on further consultation briefing to the Elegbe of Egbe and Chairman, Yagba West Traditional Council, Oba Ayodele Irukera on the development. The team also visited the palaces of Elere of Ere land and the Elejiba of Ejiba in continuation of briefings and consultation.

In each of the communities, the group demonstrated commendable ‘show of force’ to send clear signals to criminals. They also held meetings with commercial motorcycle riders, drivers and other groups. In all the meetings they underlined the importance of credible information and intelligence sharing with the security chiefs.

Volatile spots and criminal hideouts noted for heinous crimes were also visited while appropriate security measures were recommended to curb crime rate and to also dislodge the criminals.

In the entourage of the security aide were top Police officers, the Military, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC and personnel of the State Vigilante Service..

Oshaloto who was in high spirits expressed hopes that the current approach will yield the expected outcome.

“My security chiefs are showing visible joy and remarkable cooperation with my administration. They promised to always stand by me”, the security aide said.