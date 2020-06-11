Just in: INEC wins battle to deregister political parties

Thursday, June 11, 2020 12:42 pm


INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu

The battle by 32 political of Nigeria’s political parties to be part of the future elections in the country suffered a serious setback on Thursday as a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja affirmed the power of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to deregister them.

The 32 parties which filed the suit had dragged INEC to court after they were deregistered by the electoral umpire earlier in the year.

The political parties, 72 in all, were deregistered by INEC over failure to win any position at any level in the 2019 general election.

But delivering his ruling on the suit on Thursday, Justice Anwuli Chikere held that the commission rightly deregistered the parties in line with the provision of section 225(a) of the Nigerian Constitution.

Details later

 

 

