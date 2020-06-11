Kogi organises mass burial for 65 unclaimed. Corpses

Kogi organises mass burial for 65 unclaimed. Corpses

Thursday, June 11, 2020 10:09 pm


Abdulganiyu Sani: Kogi waste management boss


As part of efforts to guarantee a safe public health system, the Kogi State Government has buried sixty-five unclaimed corpses in the federal medical center Lokoja in Kogi state. Most of the corpses were deposited by law enforcement officers.

This was revealed by the General Manager, Kogi State Sanitation and Waste Management Board, KSSWMB, Mallam Abdulganiyu Sani in a statement he personally signed on Thursday.

The KSSWMB General Manager noted that, the action was in line with the public health law of 1963, and Kogi State sanitation board law.

Mallam Sani stated that, the unclaimed corpses were suspected to be human kidnappers and other criminals who were gunned down by law enforcement agencies at various points and dates in the state.

“The unclaimed corpses were evacuated from federal medical center and buried sanitarily on Wednesday to prevent public health crisis” he added.

TheNews reports that the police and other law enforcement agencies usually engage criminals in shoot outs that often result in the death of men of the underworld. Victims of such encounters are deposited in mortuaries pending recognition by relatives.

