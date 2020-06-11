Lokoja – Abuja Highway attack: Kogi Police rescue 6 victims from kidnappers

The Kogi State Police Command has rescued six persons abducted on Wednesday along Aseni -Gegu area of Kotonkarfe on Lokoja-Abuja expressway.

The Police also has vowed to track perpetrators of the dastardly act with an appeal to people to give useful information that could aid their investigation.

The Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO) of the Command, DSP William Aya disclosed this in a statement made available to Newsmen in Lokoja.

He said the suspected kidnappers had in the early hours of Wednesday shot and killed one Mr. Nicholas Ofodile a popular super market operator in Lokoja , the state capital even as one commercial motor driver also lost his life in the attack.

Aya noted that the police who swung into action after a distress call had rescued the six abducted persons saying manhunt for the arrest of the bandits has begun to rescue other abductees who are still in the kidnappers den.

He assured the public that the police will work assiduously to arrest all those involved in the heinous act.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has condemned the Wednesday’s robbery attack

The governor while expressing sadness over the incident vowed that the perpetrators will be brought to book.

Bello in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed commiserated with the immediate family of the deceased and the entire Igbo community in the state over the sad incident.

The governor described late Nicholas Ofodile as a law-abiding successful entrepreneur who was known for his hard work and commitment

The governor while commending men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad for prompt response directed all the security agents in the state to immediately swing into action to apprehend those behind the dastardly acts.

He assured the people of the state that his administration would not relent in its efforts of providing adequate security within and around the state.

Bello said the criminal elements who are trying to stage a comeback after the deadly blow done to them since he assumed power, vowed that he would not allowed them a foothold in the state.