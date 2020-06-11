Police in Oyo arrest suspect linked with murder of pregnant woman

Thursday, June 11, 2020 9:14 pm


The Police Command in Oyo State says it has arrested a suspect linked with the murder of Azeezat Somuyiwa, a pregnant  woman who was killed on June 5  in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Somuyiwa  was killed by hoodlums who smashed her head with a stone at  her rented apartment at Aba Ijefun  in Akinyele  Local Government Area   of  Oyo State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, disclosed the arrest on Thursday in an interview in Ibadan.

It would be recalled that Barakat Bello, an 18-year-old student of the Department of  Science Laboratory  Technology, Federal College of Animal Health and Production, Ibadan, was also raped and stabbed to death  by hoodlums in her father’s residence at Kara Akinyele area on  May 31.

” A suspect has been arrested with respect to Somuyiwa’s murder and we are currently  on that of Bello.

” The police are intensifying  efforts to arrest other suspects  linked with both incidents,” Fadeyi said.

He said that the suspect in the Somuyiwa murder was providing useful information that would assist the police in their investigation.

Fadeyi, however, said that no suspect had been arrested in connection with Bello’s murder.

