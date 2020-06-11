Senate passes revised 2020 budget of N10.8trn

The Senate at plenary on Thursday approved N10.8trillion as revised 2020 budget forwarded to it for consideration by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The upper legislative chamber had, in giving the request expeditious consideration, immediately debated general principles of the fresh proposal along with the revised 2020-2022 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) which led to passage of MTEF/FSP.

It had referred the revised budget to the Senate Committee on Appropriation for further legislative input.

Senate approval of the revised budget at plenary followed the presentation of a report of the Committee on Apprropiration by its Chairman, Sen.Barau Jibril (APC Kano), and consideration of same at the Committee of Supply.

Following the clause by clause consideration of the report at senate committee of supply, senate on reverting back to plenary, approved the 2020 revised budget as follows:

“That the Senate do consider the Report of the Committee on Appropriation on A Bill for an Act to amend the Appropriation Act, 2020, to authorise the issue from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation, the total sum of N10,805,544,664,642 (Ten Trillion, Eight Hundred and Five Billion, Five Hundred and Forty – Four Million, Six Hundred and Sixty-Four Thousand, Six Hundred and Forty-Two Naira) only”.

Out of the amount, N422.775 billion was for Statutory Transfers, N2.951 trillion for Debt Service, N4.938 trillion for Recurrent (Non-Debt) Expenditure, while the sum of N2.488 trillion was for contribution to the Development Fund for Capital Expenditure the year ending 31 December, 2020.”

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said that the revised budget was an important legislation, noting that the country was waiting for the passage of the bill.

He said the passage of the revised 2020 budget would make Nigerians feel the essence of government.

He said the senate would ensure value for money on every project in the revised budget, while urging various committees to ensure detailed oversight of the revised budget.