Strike looms, as LAUTECH doctors issue 14-day ultimatum to Oyo govt.

Thursday, June 11, 2020 11:19 pm
“The change of government in Oyo State was welcoming news to these health workers with the hope that this dispensation would sprinkle joy to the people of this institution.
“We embrace this with all eagerness. Our target was to meet His Excellency and to present our daunting challenges. We never got that opportunity.
“We engaged prominent members of this administration, including the deputy governor, secretary to the state government, Head of Service while many letters were delivered to the Oyo State House of Assembly leadership but all to no avail,” he said.
The ARD said that they had explored all the means they knew but it seems their neglect was deliberate.
“We will not stop to put the public into perspective in all our struggles and do hope this cycle ends for good soon.
“We want the state governor’s attention in the teaching hospital to stop the death knell spiral the hospital is spinning. Our agitations have not changed,” he said.
NAN reports that among the doctors’ demands are improved salary scale of doctors to the corrected CONMESS which they claimed other health workers in the country have been enjoying since 2014.
Also listed are payment of new minimum wage to them as being enjoyed by other state workers since January 2020 and urgent payment of their two years half salary arrears for January 2016 to December 2017.
Others are installation, repair and maintenance of their sophisticated medical equipment for optimal service delivery, and employment of new staff as well as medical staff to lessen their burden.
NAN also reports that the association had issued several statements to press home their demands both during the immediate past and present administrations.
