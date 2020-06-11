Trial of alleged serial killer: Counsels get 21 days ultimatum to file written addresses

Trial of alleged serial killer: Counsels get 21 days ultimatum to file written addresses

Thursday, June 11, 2020 9:28 am


FILE: Alleged serial killer, Gracious David West, in court

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has given 21 days  to counsels involved in the murder trial of the accused sex predator and serial killer of his female victims, Gracious David West to file in their written addresses.
The presiding Judge, Justice Adolphus Enebeli, gave the ultimatum after closure of the defence of the second accused, Mrs Nimi ThankGod, the hotel manager accused of dumping Female victim in a dustbin after wrapping her in a polythene bag.
The Judge adjourned the suit to 29th of July 2020 for adoption of written addresses.
Speaking to journalists outside the court room, Lezina Amegwa, the Counsel to the 2nd defendant, Nimi ThankGod, said the defence counsel had formally closed it defense as no other witnesses would be called.
On his path, the  principal counsel to the state , Chidi Ekeh, said with the closure of the 2nd defense case trial has ended.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Why my marriage has lasted long – Charly Boy
    2 hours ago

    Gov. Wike to create 10,000 jobs through revival of agro-allied ventures
    2 hours ago

    Aisha Buhari loses protocol staff, mourns
    2 hours ago

    U.S. coronavirus cases top 2 million
    3 hours ago

    My bid for re-election under APC in jeopardy, says Obaseki
    3 hours ago

    How to end killings by Boko Haram/ISWAP – Gov. Zulum
    4 hours ago

    Isanlu attack: Yagba West launches security operation
    4 hours ago

    Buhari: Why Boko Haram killing of 81 in Borno is ‘particularly shocking’