Trial of alleged serial killer: Counsels get 21 days ultimatum to file written addresses

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has given 21 days to counsels involved in the murder trial of the accused sex predator and serial killer of his female victims, Gracious David West to file in their written addresses.

The presiding Judge, Justice Adolphus Enebeli, gave the ultimatum after closure of the defence of the second accused, Mrs Nimi ThankGod, the hotel manager accused of dumping Female victim in a dustbin after wrapping her in a polythene bag.

The Judge adjourned the suit to 29th of July 2020 for adoption of written addresses.

Speaking to journalists outside the court room, Lezina Amegwa, the Counsel to the 2nd defendant, Nimi ThankGod, said the defence counsel had formally closed it defense as no other witnesses would be called.

On his path, the principal counsel to the state , Chidi Ekeh, said with the closure of the 2nd defense case trial has ended.