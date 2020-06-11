Why Gov. Ortom’s security adviser is in trouble- EFCC

Thursday, June 11, 2020 8:54 pm


Lieutenant Colonel Paul Hembah (retired).

An aide of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Lieutenant Colonel Paul Hembah (retired), is under the searchlight of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC after transferring  N42 million from the account of his office to his personal account.

He also withdrew the funds meant for payment of operatives of Benue State Vigilante Group, BSVG, in cash the same day.

Hembah, who is Governor Ortom’s Special Adviser on Security Matters allegedly committed the offence which if established violates Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 on on July 12, 2019.

According to a statement by EFCC on Thursday, between October 2018 and May 2020 Hembah also allegedly abused his office by fraudulently paying the N20 million monthly allocation meant for BSVG into the personal account of the Commandant of the group, George Mbessey instead of using the official account of the group. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Makurdi Zonal Office has commenced investigations into allegations of misappropriation of funds.

EFCC confirmed that Hembah, was quizzed for over six hours on Wednesday volunteered useful information to investigators and would be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are concluded.

The EFCC  on May 27, 2020 arrested the State Commandant of the Benue State Vigilante Group, George Mbessey in connection with alleged mismanagement of the N449.5million meant for the Benue State Vigilante Group, BSVG.

