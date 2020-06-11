Why my marriage has lasted long – Charly Boy

By Nehru Odeh

Popular Nigerian Musician, Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy turns 70 on 19 June, 2020. However, the maverick artiste who has been married to his wife, Diane Oputa for 40 years has taken to Facebook to give the reason his marriage has lasted long.

According to him his marriage has lasted this long not because he is drunk in love but because he is tenacious in everything he does.

“I didn’t last this long in my marriage because am drunk on love. I lasted because I am tenacious in everything I commit to,” he said.

In another Facebook post, the former president of Perorming Musicians Association of Nigeria, PMAN, also said:

“Marriage is nothing but management, I have managed well for over 4 decades.”

Contrary to the expectations of many who believed he is too maverick to maintain a stable marital relationship, he also left some words on marble from his wife, whom he described as “Jewel of inestimable value”:

“Charles is a strong family man, a decent gentleman, one who puts his family first before anything else.”

Intriguing? But wait for this. The AreaFada, who looks younger than his age, is also planning to release a song, Our Mumu Don Do, featuring OritseFemi on his birthday.

“My Spiritual 70th Birthday Is on 19 June. I will be a year younger because of my vampire blood. I always dey talk say my Mama na winche, But pipo no understand.

I will on my special day, drop a song “Mumu Don Do” featuring the musical Taliban OristeFemi,” he said.

The AreaFada also had some words of advice for all and sundry:

“A decent Family is a mixture of incredible and unbreakable bond, created by mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers. It’s comfort in a world of uncertainty, a shoulder to lean on/”