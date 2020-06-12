Covid-19: Students seek reopening of schools in Kogi

Richard Elesho/ LokojaThe National Association Of Kogi State Students (NAKOSS) has appealed to Kogi State Government to lift the lockdown of the State owned higher institutions which was done in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 into the State.

The apex students body in the State said this during a visit to the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology. They were received by Mr. Wemi Jones, the commissioner in charge of the ministry alongside other staff.

The Vice President of NAKOSS, Comr. Joseph Solomon Babatunde who represented the President stated commended the Kogi State Government for it’s students friendly education policies.

“The National Association Of Kogi State (NAKOSS), being the apex students association in Kogi State has come to add our voice in support of the State Government in the fight against Covid-19 in Kogi, Nigeria and the World at

“We want to appreciate the governor on the giant steps taken so far to ensure the pandemic never gained entrance into the State. We also commend the Governor for taking the interest of Kogi Masses as priority over the general interest of ‘Commercialised’ Covid-19 Pandemic.

“As a Students’ Body, we tend to be more interested in the lockdown of our State owned Higher Institutions. We understand the need for the lockdown, we urge the Governor to look into the Higher Institutions’ lockdown, in consideration of the relief of all lockdown across the country to please relief the ban on our schools to ease and quicken the learning of our Students

The students applauded Governor Bello and his team for all measures taken which effectively protected the State and her citizens from Covid-19 infection. They also requested for e-learning facilities in higher institutions in the State.

Responding, the Commissioner applauded all the requests of the students and he appreciated them for having the interest of the entire students and Kogi State at heart.

The Commissioner explained that in as much as the State is Covid-19 free, the State Government has put in place different precautionary measures which include among other things, closing down of the schools and the State will follow due process in line with the already established protocols of the Federal Government.

On E-learning facilities, the Commissioner assured the Students that the Government is effecting plans to launch the facilities.