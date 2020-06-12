FG evacuates102 Nigerians from Egypt, expects 260 from India Saturday

Friday, June 12, 2020 11:17 pm


Nigeria Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama

The Federal Government on Friday successfully evacuated 102 Nigerians from Egypt while 260 others are expected to arrive Nigeria from India on Saturday.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama disclosed this via his verified twitter handle “@GeoffreyOnyeama” on Friday.

“102 Nigerians arrived from Egypt and 260 are expected tomorrow morning from India.

“@flyairpeace is bringing in the passengers from India and @EgyptAir brought the ones from Egypt.

Ms Sarah Sanda, Special Assistant, Media, to Onyeama told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), that the evacuation was done following the new protocols.

She said that the returnees who arrived via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja are already self isolating and would undergo the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing within 72 hours.

Sanda said that the same procedures would be followed by the expected returnees from India on Saturday after which they would go into the 14-day self isolation.

According to her, the Air Peace carrier from India is expected to land in Abuja after which it will proceed to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos where the rest returnees will disembark.

