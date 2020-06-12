I’m upset by recent incidents of rape of very young girls – Buhari

Friday, June 12, 2020 8:49 am


Buhari:

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is upset by recent incidents of rape involving young girls in the country while pledging the determination of his administration to continue to fight against gender based violence.

The President said this in his June 12 Democracy Day Speech while acknowledging contribution of women to national development.

He said,” I salute your courage, enterprise and resilience as well as your contributions to national development. I wish to assure all our women of this administration’s determination to fight Gender Based Violence through the instrumentality of the law and awareness creation.

“I am particularly upset at recent incidents of rape especially of very young girls. The Police are pursuing these cases with a view to bringing perpetrators of these heinous crimes to swift justice. The President also said his administration is committed to the welfare of the Nigerian youth population and the people living with disability.

“Our youth population remains a source of strength in achieving development objectives. In this regard, we would continue to concentrate in developing their skills, providing them with opportunities to express their entrepreneurial, research and industrial capacities as well as ample opportunity to take leadership positions in the service of the nation.

“The commitment of this Administration to the well-being of people living with disabilities remains unwavering. Government recognises their contributions to development.

“I have directed that all relevant Government agencies pay special attention to the peculiarities of persons with disabilities in the formulation and implementation of their policies and programmes, and where suitable their employment.

