Lotto agents’ income at risk as Western Lotto seeks deal with regulator

Lotto agents’ income at risk as Western Lotto seeks deal with regulator

Friday, June 12, 2020 7:39 pm


Western Lotto

The desperate attempt by billionaire businessman- cum- politician, Sen Buruji Kashamu, to take over control of the Lotto industry in Nigeria is threatening to bring him into direct conflict with lotto agents .
In his published comments and interviews, Senator Kashamu who is the chairman of Western Lotto had, among other things, claimed that the Lotto agents ( and their subagents ) were being over- compensated.
He argued that one of the ways in which government could make more money was to reduce the Lotto agents’ commission to 20% ( presently it is higher than 20%).

This of course has not gone down well with agents who have been following Western Lotto’s campaign to take over control of the Ghana games.
To worsen matters, the agents got wind of an attempt by the regulatory commission to secretly sign a deal with the Western Lotto and that this 20% proposal was one of the terms of the settlement.

This has not gone down well with them and they have sent a protest letter to the National Lotteries Regulatory Commission, NLRC, to that effect arguing that ” we are the ones staying in the sun and in the rain every day.”

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    14 mins ago

    Edo poll: APC stakeholders react to Obaseki’s disqualification
    57 mins ago

    How we arrived at decision to disqualify Obaseki, 2 others – APC Committee
    1 hour ago

    Obaseki’s disqualification: Tony Momoh tells APC what to expect in Edo election
    1 hour ago

    CBN’s N15bn loan transforms over Kebbi’s 70,000 farmers’ lives – Official
    1 hour ago

    New Board of Directors set to reposition Odu’a Investment Company Limited
    2 hours ago

    Mothers should breastfeed even if she has coronavirus, WHO says
    2 hours ago

    Lagos seals 19 more buildings on Banana Island
    2 hours ago

    Covid-19: Students seek reopening of schools in Kogi