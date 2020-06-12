Obaseki’s disqualification: Tony Momoh tells APC what to expect in Edo election

A former Minister of Information, Chief Tony Momoh, on Friday said the All Progressives Congress (APC) should not expect ‘a tea party ‘in the Edo governorship election owing to the crisis at the state chapter.

Momoh, also an APC chieftain from the state, made the assertion while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone.

He was reacting to Friday’s disqualification of Gov . Godwin Obaseki by APC Screening Committee from participating in the party’s governorship primary.

Momoh said the party needed to manage its crisis carefully in order not to give the state to the opposition.

The former minister said the disqualification of Obaseki was another serious development which might affect the chances of the party at the polls, if not resolved.

“There is crisis in Edo APC and like I said before, they need to manage the crisis well, otherwise they should not expect the election to be a tea party.

“As for the disqualification of Obaseki, I won’t say much because it is still a party affair. Obaseki is the sitting governor and if his disqualification stays, it might affect the party.

“With what is happening in Edo APC, I think any party can win in the governorship election,” he said.

On the options before Obaseki, he said the governor could approach the party’s Appeal committee to challenge his disqualification from the primary.

The former minister said if that fails, he could approach the court to challenge the decision of the party.

Momoh urged partymen in Edo not to allow clash of interests to affect the peace and progress of APC in the state.