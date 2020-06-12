Players allowed for now to play for 3 clubs in a season — FIFA

Friday, June 12, 2020 9:22 am


Players will be allowed to play for up to three clubs, instead of two, during the course of a season, FIFA said on Thursday.

The global football body said this was a temporary rule change to alleviate the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the sport.

It added that the move was “to avoid any concerns regarding unemployed players.”

FIFA also said it would allow national associations to open their transfer window for the 2020/2021 season before the current campaign has finished.

It said the change was intended to allow clubs to complete the 2019/2020 season with their original squad.

This is view of the fact that the current campaign had been extended from May into June and July as is the case in a number of European countries.(Reuters/NAN)

