Rep begins reconstruction of abandoned bridge

Rep. Tunji Ajuloopin (APC-Ekiti/Isin/Irepodun/Oke-Ero) of Kwara has advised communities in the constituency to report any bad bridge linking the areas for immediate repair and reconstruction.

Ajuloopin gave the advice while speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ilorin.

He said that such reports should be forwarded to a WhatsApp number 0803 855 1214, with pictures and details of location of the affected bridge.

The lawmaker also said he had began reconstruction of abandoned Oloogoro/GRA bridge in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area of the state

He said that the intervention was his personal initiative and not from the Federal Government, adding that such intervention will be replicated across the constituency that requested it.

“The ongoing bridge project in Ologoro/GRA Omu-Aran is my personal initiative and we are going to replicate this in other wards that have bridge or culvert issues.

“The project is being sponsored by Tunji Olawuyi and not my office, it is 100 per cent my personal project,” Ajuloopin said.

He said it was a way of giving back to the community that voted him to represent them at the Green chamber, especially considering the importance of the road that pass through the bridge.

”When I was contacted by the community, I could not turn down their request, they drew my attention to it and we quickly swung into action.

“People gave us this mandate and we must return same favour whenever they need us,” he said.

Ajuloopin urged other communities across the four local government areas of the state to bring his attention to any such situation.

He added that such bridge must be important to the economic situation of the community or assist in putting sanity to traffic situation of the town.