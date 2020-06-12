Was murdered UNIBEN student raped, pregnant for RCCG pastor?

By Nehru Odeh

Since the rape and gruesome murder of Uwaila Vera Omozuwa, the 100-level UNIBEN student, unconfirmed reports has been making the rounds that the lady was allegedly pregnant for a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

The reports also have it that the prime suspect, one Mr Chibuzor has confessed to the DSS that the pastor had asked Omozuwa to abort the pregnancy, but the lady refused. So he arranged for them to meet at their usual hangout, which was the church.

And that before then he had already set her up by paying some hoodlums N1.5 million to eliminate her in the church in order to cover up the scandal.

When the lady went to keep the appointment, instead of meeting the pastor, she met the hoodlums who smashed her head with a fire extinguisher and decided to rape her.

Both the pastor and his wife, the reports say, are currently on the run.

This latest development is quite different from the one one Livinus Elem had earlier made in his Facebook post. According to Elem, Omozuwa was murdered because she was dating two roommates. This caused an outrage, with rights activists calling for his arrest. Elem has since pulled down the post.

However, in a statement released by the Redeemed Christian Church of God after Omozuwa’s death, its Head, Media and Public Relations, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, while commiserating with the family of the deceased, said:

“The lady was a member of the choir in one of our parishes and from the report we have, she had been going to collect the key to the church, where she had been having her private study.

“On May 27th, she did the same thing and nobody knew what had happened. When the night guard resumed, he found her in a pool of blood, half-naked.

“The parents were called in and the police was informed. She was taken from the University of Benin Teaching Hospital. We learnt that she gave up the ghost last night.

“It is really sad for us because we have lost a great member and we pray the lord will help the family at this time.”