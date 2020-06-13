68 Degbam, Iceland cult members repent, surrender weapons in Rivers

Twenty-five members of Iceland cult group and 43 cult members of dreaded Degbam cult group have denounced their membership, surrendered their weapons in Rivers State, the National Coordinator of the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), CSP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Saturday.

Amaraizu said that the repentant cultists members embraced peace by renouncing their membership and surrendering arms to become better citizens and contribute to nation-building.

He said that the renunciation was done at Ogbakiri in Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

The POCACOV coordinator said that the event was witnessed by some heads of security agencies, divisional police officer of Rumuji, community members and other stakeholders.

“Twenty-five members of Iceland cult group and 43 cult members of dreaded Degbam cult group denounced their membership, surrendered their weapons and offered to become better citizens.

“DSP Yusuf Abdullahi, Commander Anti-Cultism Unit, Elele Zone, and the POCACOV Coordinator in Rivers, representing POCACOV national coordinator, also witnessed the event and thanked the repentant cultists for taking the bold step.

“It is good that youths willingly repent and offer to become better citizens to contribute to national development.

“POCACOV will further re-orient and continually admonish them not to go back; but to remain steadfast in their new and more beneficial way of life,’’ he said.

NAN reports that POCACOV is an initiative of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, meant to prevent youths from joining cultism and offering olive branch to repentant ones with a view to making them better citizens.