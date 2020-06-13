Africa COVID-19 cases hit 222,000, death toll over 6,000 – WHO

Africa COVID-19 cases hit 222,000, death toll over 6,000 – WHO

Saturday, June 13, 2020 9:11 pm


Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of World Health Organisation (WHO)

The World Health Organisation (WHO), Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, says the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Africa is now over 222,000.

The UN’s health agency gave the update on its official twitter account @WHOAFRO on Saturday.

“There are over 222,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 101,000 recoveries and 6, 000 deaths,’’ it stated.

WHO said that South Africa, Nigeria and Algeria had the highest reported cases on the continent.

According to the organisation, South Africa has 61,927 cases and 1,354 deaths, followed by Nigeria with 14,554 confirmed cases and 387 deaths while Algeria has 10,698 confirmed cases and 751 deaths.

WHO said that Lesotho, Seychelles and Gambia were countries currently with the lowest confirmed cases in the region.

It said Lesotho had only four confirmed cases with zero death, Seychelles had 11 reported cases and zero death while Gambia recorded 28 confirmed cases also with no death.

Meanwhile, the UN agency said stigma and discrimination against health workers has been a challenge to the COVID-19 response.

“We have issued guidance to reduce COVID-19 stigma on health workers and families.

“The new guidance shows that addressing misinformation and rumours can fight this issue.

“The fight against coronavirus needs science, not stigma,’’ it stated.

