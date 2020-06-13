COVID-19: Ex- Commissioner battles Gov. Umahi

Controversy is brewing in Ebonyi over an order by Governor Dave Umahi that a former commissioner in the state, Chief Abia Onyike should be compelled to undergo COVID-19 test.

Umahi had also in his live COVID-19 weekly radio broadcast directed the Director, State Security Service to ensure that Onyike was put under isolation/quarantine for 14 days for allegedly breaching the COVID-19 protocol restricting order on inter-state travels.

Onyike in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abakaliki, explained that Umahi and his agents were after him due to his criticism against the governor’s style of administration.

It was gathered that the Governor gave the order after the former commissioner traveled to Enugu State to participate in a radio programme.

However, Onyiuke who also the General Manager of Ebonyi Publishing and Printing Press said the order by the Governor were part of the subterranean tactics to muzzle and stop him from criticism of the administration.

Onyike, a former National Deputy President, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), and first Chairman, NUJ Ebonyi Council, however, vowed to resist any form of harassment, intimidation or persecution in his quest to get the government do the right thing in a statement.

The statement captioned, ‘Harassment, Intimidation and Isolation/Quarantne: Gov. Umahi’s Tactical Maneuvers To Silence Me From Criticising His Government,’ reads: “I want to seize this opportunity to draw the attention of the public to the incessant intimidation and harrassment which I have been subjected to by Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi and his agents.

” Umahi has vowed to employ all sinister measures to silence and prevent me from being critical of his anti-people administration.

“On Tuesday, June 9, I was part of a three-man panel of discussants invited by 92.5 Dream FM Radio in Enugu.

“The live radio programme was to analyse the issue of Leadership and Democracy in the South-East geopolitical zone, as part of the celebration of 21 years of uninterrupted democratic governance in Nigeria.

“In the one-hour programme, I took time to dissect and analyse Gov. Umahi’s administration government in Ebonyi.

” I accused the government of being nepotistic, as the governor had converted the state to a private family dynasty.

“After the programme, I returned to Abakaliki and was confronted same day by Mr Austin Umahi, the governor’s younger brother who is the National Vice Chairman of PDP.

” He sent a message to my WhatsApp and threw caution to the winds by calling me names amidst other unprintable and derogatory comments, and sought to know why I criticised his brother’s government.

“Then, Thursday, June 11, Umahi used his live broadcast to issue an order that the security agencies should compel me to be isolated and quarantined.

“I wish to state categorically that the present step by Umahi is a calculated witch-hunt aimed at curtailing my fundamental human rights and freedom of speech.

” It was based on a letter issued by the Caretaker Committee Chairman

of Afikpo South Local Government Area, my LGA of origin.

” But, this process is shrouded in mystery and contradictions; first and foremost, I am resident in Abakaliki and not Afikpo South LGA.

” I wish to state that I will not be comfortable with any test being conducted by Gov. Umahi’s agents in Ebonyi as the governor and his brother, Austin had threatened to kill me.