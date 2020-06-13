COVID-19: Ganduje permits viewing centres to reopen

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has directed the reopening of all viewing centres as one of the first steps to reopen the state economy.

Ganduje gave the directive when members of viewing centre owners association (VCOA) paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Kano on Friday.

Although, he said that the decision to reopen the centres was in response to the association’s request.

The governor, however, said the state government had prepared guidelines that must be followed to forestall the possible spread of the virus as a result of the reopening of the centres.

“It is in line with our decision to see that our economy bounces back, in the state that I directed all viewing centres to re-open,’’ he said.

The governor urged them to provide water, soap and sanitiser at their various centres.‎

He also urged the operators to follow all COVID-19 protocols and allow only people with face mask into the centres.

He said that viewing centres in the state had provided many people with means of livelihood, particularly youths and has also boosted the state revenue.

The governor also presented 40,000 pieces of face masks to the association so as to strengthen observance of the laid down protocols.‎‎

The Chairman of the Association, Alhaji Rabiu Ahlan, thanked the governor for reopening the centres.

He promised that members would follow the protocols as stated by the governor.

Ahlan said that the association was complying with the rules and regulations of the state censorship board.

Ahlan, who is the Chairman of Kano State Football Association and board member of Nigeria Football Federation, also thanked the governor for giving them 40,000 pieces of face masks.