COVID-19: NMA raises alarm about prevalence of symptoms in C/River

“A recent research published in Nature Medicine in the U.K. revealed that loss of smell (anosmia) is a stronger predictor than fever for COVID-19, prompting recommendations of self-isolation if detected.
“We call on the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 through the Ministry of Health and Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, state government, and all stakeholders to critically appraise the COVID-19 status of Cross River.
“The COVID-19 infection curve is still on the rise and yet to peak in the country. Lack of adherence to infection prevention strategies such as social distancing, use of face mask, hand sanitiser at this crucial time is worrisome,” it said.
“The gross under-testing for COVID-19 in Cross River is a significant public health concern.
“The virus tests breakdown by states as at June 10, released by NCDC, revealed that the state has carried out only nine tests using its molecular laboratory.
“The association uses this medium to appeal to both the federal and state governments to expedite plans for accreditation of Dr Lawrence Henshaw Memorial Hospital, Calabar, a Bio-Safety Level Three Laboratory and the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital as testing centres for COVID-19,” it said.
The association said that accreditation of the centres would upscale testing and reduce the turnaround time for COVID-19 tests.
The association frowned at the state government’s plan to begin a trial resumption of three public schools in each of the state’s three senatorial districts, on June 16.
What do you think?