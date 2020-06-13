COVID-19: NMA raises alarm about prevalence of symptoms in C/River

increasing reports of cases flu-like symptoms, respiratory challenges and loss of smell/taste in some hospitals in the state.

The Association which said this while calling on the Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and other stakeholders to critically appraise the COVID-19 status of the state in a statement.

The association in the a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Dr Agam Ayuk, and Secretary, Dr Ezoke Epoke, on Saturday in Calabar noted that such symptoms indicated potential community transmission of an undetected disease fitting the epidemiological pattern of COVID-19.

It added that the medical community believed that there was lack of evidence to ascertain the state’s actual COVID-19 status and disease burden due to low number of tests carried out.

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Cross River Chapter, has warned that the state may have entered the community state of transmission of coronavirus with the