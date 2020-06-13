Edo 2020: APC’s NWC endorses Obaseki’s disqualification

The National Working Committee, NWC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Saturday evening finally foreclosed the chance of Governor Godwin Obaseki contesting the impending Edo governorship election on the platform of the party.

APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole told reporters that the NWC has decided to uphold the findings of the party’s screening committee in which Obaseki was disqualified over alleged inconsistencies in his certificate.

The NWC is the highest appeal body in the APC.

The APC appeal committee had earlier upheld Obaseki’s disqualification which was first announced by the party’s screening committee on Friday.

The NWC also claimed that the Governor had abused his powers as Edo State Governor.

The appeal committee, told journalists in Abuja that it was aligning itself with the APC screening committee’s on the claim of inconsistencies in the NYSC Certificate presented by Governor Obaseki.

However, Obaseki who rejected the screening committee’s report had said he will not appeal the decision.