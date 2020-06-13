Edo 2020: APC’s NWC endorses Obaseki’s disqualification

Edo 2020: APC’s NWC endorses Obaseki’s disqualification

Saturday, June 13, 2020 11:14 pm


Oshiomhole and Obaseki

The National Working Committee, NWC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Saturday evening finally foreclosed the chance of Governor Godwin Obaseki contesting the impending Edo governorship election on the platform of the party.

APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole told reporters that the NWC has decided to uphold the findings of the party’s screening committee in which Obaseki was disqualified over alleged inconsistencies in his certificate.

The NWC is the highest appeal body in the APC.

The APC appeal committee had earlier upheld Obaseki’s disqualification which was first announced by the party’s screening committee on Friday.

The NWC also claimed that the Governor had abused his powers as Edo State Governor.

The appeal committee, told journalists in Abuja that it was aligning itself with the APC screening committee’s on the claim of inconsistencies in the NYSC Certificate presented by Governor Obaseki.

However, Obaseki who rejected the screening committee’s report had said he will not appeal the decision.

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    One dead as soldiers assault Borno COVID-19 committee members
    2 hours ago

    68 Degbam, Iceland cult members repent, surrender weapons in Rivers
    2 hours ago

    PDP seeks probe of alleged shootings in Aso Villa
    2 hours ago

    I’m not requesting for Bank account details, funds, Gov Oyetola warns
    3 hours ago

    Disqualification: 10 Governors in Edo to beg Obaseki not to leave APC
    3 hours ago

    Disqualification: ADP woos Obaseki
    3 hours ago

    Africa COVID-19 cases hit 222,000, death toll over 6,000 – WHO
    4 hours ago

    COVID-19: NMA raises alarm about prevalence of symptoms in C/River