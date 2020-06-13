How Boko Haram executed Nigerian soldier, police officer

By Nehru Odeh

A splinter group of Boko Haram has executed a Nigerian soldier and police officer it had captured. A video it released, dated Thursday, June 11 shows the abducted officers being executed by a faction of Boko Haram that has sworn allegiance to the Islamic State West Africa, ISWAP.

The 49 seconds video shows the two security personnel who were abducted last week while travelling between Maiduguri and Monguno kneeling in a field and introducing themselves as members of the Nigerian security forces, after which they were summarily shot dead by masked men in fatigues.

According to the slain security personnel, they were on a trip from Maiduguri to Monguno when they were ambushed and abducted by the insurgents whom they described as “Tilafa army”.

One of the slain personnel who spoke in Hausa said, “My name is Yohanah Kilus, I am a policeman, my rank is Inspector, I was abducted between Maiduguri and Monguno. I am presently in the custody of Tilafa soldiers.”

The second abducted personnel, said, “I am 13NA/70/8374, Lance Corporal Emmanuel Oscar, I was captured by Tilafa’s along Maiduguri to Monguno.”

Shortly after that, the video showed two armed men pointing AK47 rifles at the two personnel kneeling with their faces blindfolded. Shots were simultaneously fired and and the two security personnel were killed.

It is not clear when the video was shot. But it was released three days after suspected Boko Haram insurgents attacked a village in Gubio local government killing at least 81 residents.