I’m not requesting for Bank account details, funds, Gov Oyetola warns

…warns operators of fake social media accounts to bring them down

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the State of Osun has warned members of the public to beware of the activities of fraudulent individuals setting up pseudo social media accounts and requesting for bank account details from unsuspecting individuals in an attempt to swindle them.

The Governor, in a disclaimer issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan on Friday, frowned upon such an unscrupulous act and urged members of the public to disregard the post.

The disclaimer reads: “I note with concern the circulation of fraudulent posts on the social media purported to be from me, requesting members of the public to either call a certain phone number or send their bank account details so as to benefit from a supposed COVID-19 programme.

“These nefarious posts are from fraudulent individuals who unashamedly set up fake accounts in my name to exploit the unsuspecting members of the public.

“I would like to state emphatically that I would never for any reason whatsoever request for bank account details of persons or solicit funds from members of the public.

“Consequently, I urge the general public to remain vigilant and disregard any message sent from social media accounts requesting or promising money.”

Furthermore, Governor Oyetola warned operators of fake accounts in his name to bring them down, disclosing that appropriate security agencies have been put on notice to apprehend impersonators and make them to face the full wrath of the law to serve as a deterrent to others.