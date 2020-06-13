Lockdown: Worshippers still shun Juma’ah mosques in Kwara

For the second time in two weeks, Muslim communities across the 16 local government areas of Kwara on Friday shunned Juma’ah services because of the stringent conditions imposed by the state government for reopening of worship centres.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who visited some Juma’ah mosques in some parts of the llorin metropolis reports that all the places were deserted by worshippers.

The situation was the same on Friday as several Muslim faithfuls observed the two raka’at prayers at their residences.

Mr Bashir Mohammed and Alhaji Salako Azeez said the worshippers did not observe Juma’ah prayers because they are yet to meet with government conditions on reopening of woeship centres.

Prof. Badmus Lanre-Yusuf, the leader of Al-Hilal Crescent Central Mosque, also confirmed to NAN that they were yet to meet the conditions.

However, the Executive Secretary of the Kwara Council of Ulama, Justice Salihu Olohuntoyin-Mohammed told NAN that the council had forwarded request to the state government to relax the conditions.

“We held a meeting on the issue on Wednesday and produced resolutions which was presented to the Emir of llorin and the state governor, and the Emir has also constituted an ad hoc committee to liaise with state government on the reopening of Juma’ah mosques,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the state government would soon invite the state council of Ulama for dialogue on the reopening of the mosques across the state.

Some of the conditions set for reopening of mosques are that worshippers should perform ablution from home, those above 65 years and female worshippers are prohibited from mosques, among others.

Some of the Juma’ah mosques visited were the Emir of llorin central mosque, Oja-Oba, Al-Hilal Crescent central mosque, GRA, llorin, AbdulKareem Adisa central mosque and Nawarudeen central mosque, GeriAlimi area, llorin.