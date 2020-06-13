PDP seeks probe of alleged shootings in Aso Villa

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned recent shooting and security breaches reported in the Presidential villa. The breaches were said to be a culmination of domestic fisticuffs within the first family.

The party regretted the President’s inability to provide leadership at home and urged the National Assembly to intervene in the matter. Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP National Publicity Secretary canvassed the position in a statement.

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari had reportedly led some of her kids to the apartment of a Presidential aid demanding his self isolation in compliance with Covid-19 protocols. The encounter eventually degenerated to raids and the use of firearms.

“Our party is disturbed by such ugly situation in the Buhari Presidency, which has already heightened apprehensions in the public space over the apparent failure of security architecture and central command system in the presidency leading to such reckless and irresponsible breaches” The statement noted.

According to the PDP, “the chaotic situation in the Presidential villa only points to the failure by President Buhari to provide leadership that can guarantee orderliness in governance and effectively ensure the security of our nation.

“Such leadership failure at the highest level has further exposed why the nation has been bedevilled by myriads of security and economic problems under President Buhari’s watch in the last five years.

“More worrisome is that the Buhari Presidency had failed to speak out on the frightening situation so as to reassure Nigerians and douse the tension in the polity; especially at this critical time when our nation is facing serious security challenges.” the party added.

It called on President Buhari to take immediate steps to restore order in his Presidency and shield our security system from the division and power tussle among persons close to him.

“The party also demands an immediate inquest into the security breaches as well as the alleged violation of COVID-19 ban on inter-state travels by officials and relations of Mr President, which was reported to be part of the immediate causes of latest disturbances in the Presidential villa.

The PDP urged the National Assembly to save the nation by wading into the persistent infighting in the Buhari Presidency especially as those in charge of the Presidential villa has not demonstrated the required capacity to engender the needed orderliness for productive governance.