Photos: Benue politician empowers his people with ropes!

Saturday, June 13, 2020 5:03 pm


Daniel Ukpera holding the ropes, top, and he standing (left) with the beneficiaries of his “rope empowerment.”

Daniel Ukpera who once contested election into the Benue State House of Assembly recently donated ropes to his community to help tie their goats.

Credit: Emmanuel Trump Ayewa (FB)

