Photos: Benue politician empowers his people with ropes!

Saturday, June 13, 2020 5:03 pm
Daniel Ukpera holding the ropes, top, and he standing (left) with the beneficiaries of his “rope empowerment.”
Daniel Ukpera who once contested election into the Benue State House of Assembly recently donated ropes to his community to help tie their goats.
Credit: Emmanuel Trump Ayewa (FB)
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Minister praises Buhari, Abiola at National Stadium Unveiling
The years roll by, and Buhari keeps faith as a democrat
International Criminal Court: US Should Not Interfere With Rule of Law
America is too big to fall, but can implode
Reminiscence on June 12 Struggle and its Imperatives
Obaseki: APC has deceived Edo people – PDP chieftain
COVID-19 cases in Nigeria exceed 15000
T.B Joshua at 57: What people don’t know about me
What do you think?