Azikiwe’s ex Aide-de-Camp, Gen. Obada dies at 81

By Jethro Ibileke

A former Federal Commissioner for Works, Major-General Orho Obada, is dead. The deceased who died at 81 years, was a former ADC to Nigeria’s First President-General, Nnamdi Azikiwe.

Obada who hailed from Agbarho Kingdom, in Ughelli North local government area of Delta State, reportedly took ill early last week and died on Saturday night.

Until his death, Obada was the Chairman, Board of Trustees of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), the apex socio-cultural umbrella body of the Urhobo nation.

Born on 4 April, 1939, the deceased attended Hussey College, Warri, and graduated in 1958; Regular Officers Training School, Teshie, Ghana; Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst England; Nigeria Military Training College, Kaduna.

He was GOC, 3rd Battalion, Abeokuta; Troupe Commander, Engineering Corps, Nigerian Army. He also took command of the Military Contingent of the then Organisation for African Unity to Targayika in I964.

Obada who served as Aide-de-Camp to Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe between 1964 and 1966, was later appointed Acting Chief of Air Staff (1970-71); Commander, Training Command, Nigerian Air Force, Kaduna (1971-75); General Officer Commanding, 82 Division, Enugu, then 4th Infantry Division, Nigerian Army.

The then Supreme Military Council, appointed him Federal Commissioner for Works in 1976 and he retired in 1977.

Following his retirement, the deceased took to various businesses in his private life. He also became a baptized member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses’ religion.

General Obada cheated death by the whiskers early January, 2013, when he was attacked by gunmen in military camouflage suspected to be kidnappers.

He related to journalists that he was going to Iyede, for a convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses at about 8am when the hoodlums opened fire on his vehicle.

He added that God and the driver’s dexterity behind the wheel, saved the day.

“I saw death staring at me but God stopped. I would have been dead by now, but God kept me alive. My car, which was riddled with bullets is packed in my garage as a Museum piece. I have no problem with anybody and I wonder why people are after me,” he had said.